'Panchayat' star Faisal Malik to play Kumbhakarna in 'Ramayana'?

Faisal Malik, best known for his role in Panchayat, has been cast as Kumbhakarna in the upcoming film Ramayana, reported Hindustan Times. The role was earlier rumored to be played by Bobby Deol . The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.

Production update Malik has already completed some portions Malik has reportedly already completed the first schedule of Ramayana. A source told HT, "He joined Yash for the introductory Kumbhakarna scene at Prime Focus studio in Mumbai, shot with an international action crew." "The sequences are heavy on graphics, similar to Avatar." The major battle sequences, part of the film's second installment, are yet to be shot.

Casting details His height makes him a perfect fit for the role The source added that Malik's "height and well-built frame" make him a perfect fit for the role of Kumbhakarna. The Ramayana team has not officially confirmed the cast, and Malik declined to comment when contacted by HT. Meanwhile, actor Raghav Juyal has been linked to the role of Ravana's son Meghnath, though this remains unconfirmed.

Advertisement

Film information Meet the other actors and their roles Apart from Kapoor and Pallavi, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. Vivek Oberoi will play Vidyutjiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will portray Mandodari. The first part of Ramayana is set to release this Diwali, while the second part will hit theaters on Diwali 2027.

Advertisement