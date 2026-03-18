524 cybercrimes against women, children reported daily in last 5yrs
India
Between 2021 and 2025, India saw over 954,000 cybercrimes targeting women and children reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, averaging about 524 reports per day.
Online harassment is getting worse: cases jumped by 140%, fake and impersonating profiles nearly tripled, increasing from 15,843 to 46,784, and cyberbullying, stalking and sexting more than doubled, rising from 21,589 to 45,832.
Sexual crimes against children, women
Sexual content-related crimes hit a high of over 76,000 cases last year, while child sexual abuse material reports grew five times since 2021.
To tackle this surge, the government set up forensic labs across the country, trained thousands of officers, and launched digital tools to help police crack down on online abuse faster.