524 cybercrimes against women, children reported daily in last 5yrs India Mar 18, 2026

Between 2021 and 2025, India saw over 954,000 cybercrimes targeting women and children reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, averaging about 524 reports per day.

Online harassment is getting worse: cases jumped by 140%, fake and impersonating profiles nearly tripled, increasing from 15,843 to 46,784, and cyberbullying, stalking and sexting more than doubled, rising from 21,589 to 45,832.