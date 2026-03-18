Morocco awarded AFCON 2025 title after CAF's major ruling: Details

Morocco have been awarded the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a major ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board. The board stripped Senegal of their victory in January's final for walking off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had given the penalty after reviewing Malick Diouf's challenge on Brahim Diaz via VAR.

Match disruption What happened in the controversial AFCON final The penalty decision led Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw to take his players off the pitch in protest. This came after a late goal by his team was disallowed. However, former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane convinced his teammates to return after a 16-minute delay. Morocco's Diaz had his Panenka penalty saved by Edouard Mendy, which took the final into extra-time. In extra-time, Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal.

Post-match statements Regragui, Thiaw's contrasting statements After the match, Morocco's coach Walid Regragui criticized Thiaw for leading his players off the pitch. He said, "The image we've given of Africa is shameful." Thiaw later apologized for his actions, saying he regretted taking his players off the pitch and accepted the referee's errors. The CAF condemned "unacceptable behavior of some players and officials" during this controversial AFCON final.

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