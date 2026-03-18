Bangladesh 's state minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque, has announced the formation of a new investigation committee. The move comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the sports ministry to end an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the last BCB election. The new committee will look into whether this absence was a diplomatic failure on the part of sports diplomacy.

Diplomatic concerns Aminul Islam was instrumental in keeping Bangladesh out of WC Aminul Islam was instrumental in keeping Bangladesh out of the marquee event due to security concerns. The country was eventually replaced by Scotland at the tournament. Now, Aminul has said that the new inquiry committee will look into why they missed out on this opportunity and whether it was a failure of sports diplomacy.

Future plans Aminul emphasizes the need to strengthen sports diplomacy Aminul Haque has emphasized the need to strengthen sports diplomacy in Bangladesh. He said, "I have already spoken about these issues - why we could not participate in World Cup cricket and where exactly our shortcomings in sports diplomacy lay." He added that an inquiry committee will be formed after Eid and necessary steps will be taken based on its findings.

Advertisement

National unity Sports as a unifying platform for Aminul Haque Aminul Haque sees sports as a platform where people can come together beyond divisions and political ideologies. He said, "So, we must ensure that such mistakes are not repeated in the future and that through sports diplomacy, we maintain friendly relations and preserve a healthy sporting environment." This statement highlights his commitment to using sports as a means of fostering national unity.

Advertisement

Election probe Inquiry committee formed over complaints of irregularities Aminul Haque also spoke about an investigation committee formed over complaints of irregularities in the last BCB election. He alleged that there was direct interference in cricket board elections from the previous government. The new inquiry committee has been tasked with speaking to everyone involved in this process and looking into allegations of questionable issues such as district administrators changing their decisions after initially nominating a councilor.