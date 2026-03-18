'Was the right decision': Ollie Pope on his Ashes axing

Ollie Pope , the former vice-captain of the England Test team , has spoken out about his team's performance in the 2025-26 Ashes series. He said that while they were disappointed with their 4-1 defeat, they never intended to give fans a reason to think otherwise. Pope was speaking at Surrey's county media day after the ECB lifted a ban on centrally contracted players discussing events in Australia.

Misunderstandings clarified Pope opens up on the criticism Pope said that the misconception that they weren't as fussed as it came across was hard to take. "All we wanted to do was go and win the Ashes. It's obviously not nice, I guess. But I can understand why people felt that way," Pope said while speaking at Surrey's county media day. He further explained that they were just trying to take pressure off the actual Test match and treat it like a normal series.

Personal reflection Pope dropped for Bethell Pope's future in the team remains uncertain after his average dropped to 39.59 at the No.3 position. He was dropped for the final two Ashes Tests. Jacob Bethell then took the number-three position. Pope admitted that he struggled with emotional aspects of being dropped, something he had also faced on a previous tour in 2021-22. He reflected on why his form went awry during this period and identified specific dismissals as moments where he deviated from his usual game plan.

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Campaign Pope's run in 2025-26 Ashes series Across three matches in the 2025-26 Ashes series, Pope has amassed a paltry score 125 at an average of 20.83. Pope started on a decent note in the 1st Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium, scoring 46 and 33. In the Day-Night Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Pope struggled. He managed 0 and 26. In the 3rd Ashes Test, Pope posted scores worth 3 and 17. He overall owns 3,732 runs from 64 Tests at 34.55.

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Management talks Conversations with McCullum and Key Pope also spoke about his conversations with head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key after being dropped. He said these talks were "pretty good" and he was aware of his position in the team. Pope said, "Getting dropped is tough. I didn't want to get dropped of course, but it was the right decision at the time."