Champions League: Real Madrid down Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate 

In a stunning turn of events, Manchester City have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League . The defeat came at the hands of perennial winners Real Madrid, who capitalized on City's captain Bernardo Silva's first-half red card. Vinicius Junior scored a brace to seal City's fate in this year's tournament. Real had earlier overcome Pep Guardiola's side 3-0 in the 1st leg.

Match recap Silva's red card changes the game City faced an uphill task as they tried to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the last-16 stage. They started aggressively but Silva's dismissal for a deliberate handball on Vinicius's shot crushed any hopes of a comeback. After a lengthy VAR check, Silva was shown a straight red card and Real Madrid were awarded a penalty.

Goal details Vinicius converts penalty; Real Madrid dominate 1st half Vinicius converted the penalty, sending City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way. The Brazilian had missed a spot-kick last week but made no mistake this time. Real Madrid could have settled the tie early on but Federico Valverde's shot was saved by Donnarumma. City had their chances too but failed to beat towering Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

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Second half Haaland's goal not enough for City Erling Haaland finally found the back of the net just before half-time, giving City a glimmer of hope. However, they couldn't stage a second-half comeback as Vinicius scored his second late in injury time. This defeat marks another chapter in City's ongoing struggle against Real Madrid in the Champions League, having been knocked out by them five times now.

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Season outlook City's hopes of silverware dashed in Europe City's exit from Europe has dashed their hopes of winning four trophies this season. They are nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with eight games left to play. City will face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. If they lose at Wembley, the FA Cup could be their only chance at silverware after last season's trophyless run. With questions looming over Guardiola's future at City beyond this summer, he has now failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.

Do you know? Arbeloa becomes first Real Madrid manager with this record As per Opta, Alvaro Arbeloa became the first Real Madrid manager to win each of his first four matches in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Numbers Vinicius attains these numbers Vinicius now owns the 2nd-most goals among non-European players in Champions League knockout stages. He has 16 such goals, surpassing Sadio Mane (15), as per Opta. Only Lionel Messi (49 is ahead). Vinicius now has 5 Champions League goals this season from 12 matches. Overall, he has 15 goals in 42 games this season for Real. Paying his 365th match for Los Blancos, Vinicius has raced to 121 goals.

Information Here are the match stats City had 22 attempts with 8 shots on target. Real managed 7 shots on target from 14 attempts. City had 48 touches in the opposition box compared to Real's 28. Real, who completed 499 passes, had 52.50% ball possession.

Squawka stats Notable records made as Vinicius shines and Guardiola wobbles Vinicius has been directly involved in more Champions League goals against Manchester City than any other side during his career (8). He has 4 goals and 4 assists. Only Messi (9) has clocked more goal involvements against City. Guardiola has now lost both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for the fourth time in his managerial career. Three of those have been against Real Madrid.