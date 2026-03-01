53 gharials, 25 turtles released in Kuno National Park

CM Mohan Yadav celebrates the occasion

Mohan Yadav described the occasion as significant for the park and highlighted how these releases are about more than just numbers—they're about giving animals like the three-striped roofed turtle another shot.

Mohan Yadav also celebrated the cheetah reintroduction project's progress: nine new cheetahs from Botswana arrived in February, and a South African cheetah named Gamini recently had three cubs.

With all this action, Kuno is becoming a real hotspot for saving multiple species at once—a reminder that conservation can work when everyone pitches in.