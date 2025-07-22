56 women rescued from human trafficking at West Bengal station

The women were identified only by coach numbers

The women, from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts, were identified only by coach and berth numbers stamped on their hands.

Two suspects—a man and a woman—were arrested after giving conflicting stories and failing to show any job documents.

Thankfully, all the women have been reunited with their families while authorities dig deeper into the trafficking network behind this operation.