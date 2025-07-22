Next Article
56 women rescued from human trafficking at West Bengal station
In a big rescue at New Jalpaiguri station, 56 young women—aged 18 to 31—were saved from a suspected human trafficking attempt by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police.
The group was reportedly lured with fake job offers in Bengaluru but instead found themselves headed to Bihar, traveling without valid tickets.
The women were identified only by coach numbers
The women, from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts, were identified only by coach and berth numbers stamped on their hands.
Two suspects—a man and a woman—were arrested after giving conflicting stories and failing to show any job documents.
Thankfully, all the women have been reunited with their families while authorities dig deeper into the trafficking network behind this operation.