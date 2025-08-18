5,706 flights canceled in 1st half of 2025: Govt
Between January and June this year, Indian airlines canceled 5,706 flights—about 1% of all scheduled departures.
IndiGo topped the list with around 57% of these cancelations, while the Air India group (Air India and Air India Express), SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and Akasa Air also faced disruptions.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation shared these numbers in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Most disruptions due to Pakistan's closed airspace
Most disruptions happened because Pakistani airspace was closed (making west-bound international travel tricky) and some airports paused civil flights during May's Operation Sindoor military conflict.
The data doesn't break down exactly how much each issue contributed.
Domestic passenger numbers up by over 7%
Canceled flights meant higher costs for airlines: more fuel burned on reroutes, extra crew hours, maintenance headaches, airport fees, and compensating stranded passengers.
Still—despite all the chaos—domestic passenger numbers actually went up by over 7% compared to last year.