5,706 flights canceled in 1st half of 2025: Govt India Aug 18, 2025

Between January and June this year, Indian airlines canceled 5,706 flights—about 1% of all scheduled departures.

IndiGo topped the list with around 57% of these cancelations, while the Air India group (Air India and Air India Express), SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and Akasa Air also faced disruptions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation shared these numbers in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.