Bengaluru: 6 cops suspended over PM Modi's route security breach

Six police officers in Bengaluru have been suspended after two gelatin sticks were found on the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit earlier this month. The suspension was ordered by the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), pending an investigation into what is being viewed as a potential security breach, India Today reported. The explosives were discovered during routine security checks before PM Modi's arrival on May 10.

Location details Gelatin sticks found on footpath The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Bengaluru, confirmed that the two gelatin sticks were found on a footpath on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This was nearly three kilometers from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend an event. "Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatin sticks were found on the side of the footpath," said the DIG.

Ongoing probe Probe underway to find out how gelatin sticks reached there A detailed police investigation is currently underway to find out how the gelatin sticks ended up near PM Modi's route. The probe will also look into whether there was any intentional attempt to compromise security arrangements. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress government in Karnataka over this incident, calling it an "unpardonable and grave failure."

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