Locomotive, 5 coaches of passenger train derail near Assam's Guwahati
What's the story
A locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at the Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning. The train (No. 13125) was on its way from Kolkata to Sairang in Mizoram when the incident occurred. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer KK Sharma said that around 6:54am "the Loco Pilot could not control the speed," leading to the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches.
Twitter Post
Video of derailment
#WATCH | Assam: A locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Kamrup (Metro) district at around 6:54 am today.— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
According to Northeast Frontier Railway, all passengers are safe, and no injuries have been… pic.twitter.com/BpimhFkh5R
Rescue efforts
Passengers were shifted to an alternate train
According to Northeast Frontier Railway, all passengers are safe, and no injuries have been reported.
"So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma confirmed.
Relief and rescue operations were immediately launched after the derailment. The NFR General Manager and other senior railway officials reached the spot to supervise these operations.
Service impact
Video shows train driver trying to control speed
The Kolkata-Sairang Express connects East Assam with Barak Valley, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.
The derailment affected both lines at the Digaru railway station.
Passengers were immediately shifted to an alternate train for their onward journey.
More details, including the exact number of passengers, the cause of the derailment and the extent of damage, are yet to emerge.