Madhya Pradesh: 6 dead, 40 injured in tractor-trolley accident
What's the story
A tragic accident in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening left six dead and 40 injured. The incident took place near Bijaura village under Karanpathar police station limits, PTI reported. The victims were traveling from Padmania to Bijaura for a puja ceremony when their tractor-trolley overturned due to loss of control by the driver, Additional Superintendent of Police Jagannath Markam said.
Casualties
4 people died during treatment
The accident claimed two lives on the spot, while four others later died during treatment. The injured are currently being treated at the Pali Community Health Center and a medical college in the Umaria district. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences over the incident on Saturday. He said, "The news of the untimely death and injury of people caused by the overturning of a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families."
Compensation
State government announces financial assistance
In light of the tragic accident, the state government has announced a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of those who died in the mishap. The announcement was made after Chief Minister Yadav expressed his grief over the incident. This step is aimed at providing some relief to the bereaved families during this difficult time.