Madhya Pradesh: 6 dead, 40 injured in tractor-trolley accident

Casualties

4 people died during treatment

The accident claimed two lives on the spot, while four others later died during treatment. The injured are currently being treated at the Pali Community Health Center and a medical college in the Umaria district. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences over the incident on Saturday. He said, "The news of the untimely death and injury of people caused by the overturning of a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families."