6 killed after under-construction building collapses in Ambala 

"12 injured patients were brought to the Civil Hospital. Out of the 12 patients, only 3 patients remain admitted here; the rest were discharged from the hospital. The health condition of the three injured patients is stable. Six people were brought dead," Dr. Aditi, RMO, Civil Hospital, said on Monday.

Officials said the district administration will form a committee to probe the incident further.

The building was reportedly unauthorized, and construction may have been carried out without proper permissions.