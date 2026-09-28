6 killed after under-construction building collapses in Ambala
What's the story
The death toll in the Ambala building collapse has risen to six after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a three-story under-construction building in the Dhulkot area of Ambala City caved in while the lintel was being laid on its third floor. Around 35-40 laborers were reportedly working at the site during this time.
Victims named
District administration to form committee to probe incident
"12 injured patients were brought to the Civil Hospital. Out of the 12 patients, only 3 patients remain admitted here; the rest were discharged from the hospital. The health condition of the three injured patients is stable. Six people were brought dead," Dr. Aditi, RMO, Civil Hospital, said on Monday.
Officials said the district administration will form a committee to probe the incident further.
The building was reportedly unauthorized, and construction may have been carried out without proper permissions.
Legal action
Families of deceased demand FIR against building's owner
Family members of those who died in the collapse have demanded an FIR be filed against the building's owner.
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said Ambala SP is investigating the case, and all details are being collected, after which action will be taken accordingly, even if any negligence on the part of any official is found.