6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
A tragic stampede broke out at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday, leaving six people dead and at least 35 injured.
The chaos started when rumors of an electric current leak spread among devotees climbing the narrow staircase to the hilltop shrine.
Even though officials had closed the route earlier due to overcrowding, those already on the stairs got caught in the rush.
Survivors say tight spaces made things worse
Police and disaster teams quickly stepped in for rescue and medical help.
A magisterial inquiry is now underway to figure out what went wrong and how future incidents can be avoided—officials admit managing crowds during festival season is tough.
The temple route has reopened, and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has promised ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.
