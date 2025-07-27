6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

Survivors say tight spaces made things worse

Police and disaster teams quickly stepped in for rescue and medical help.

A magisterial inquiry is now underway to figure out what went wrong and how future incidents can be avoided—officials admit managing crowds during festival season is tough.

The temple route has reopened, and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has promised ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Survivors say overcrowding and tight spaces made things worse during Sawan's heavy rush.