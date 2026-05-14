6-month jail, fine for law-breakers: Bengal enforces cow slaughter rules 

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led West Bengal government has re-imposed a ban on the slaughter of cattle and buffaloes. The decision is in accordance with the 1950 Bengal law and a 2018 Calcutta High Court order. Under the rules, animals can only be slaughtered if they possess a fitness certificate, confirming they are over 14 years old or permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity or any incurable disease.

Twitter Post Read modified notice here The West Bengal government has issued a modified notice for the public under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act 1950, saying no cattle or buffalo can be slaughtered without official certification, which declares the animal fit for slaughter. No open public slaughter… pic.twitter.com/cBdYrdRkvW — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

Certification process Fitness certificate mandatory for slaughter If a fitness certificate is refused, individuals can appeal to the state government within 15 days of receiving notice. The fitness certificate can only be issued jointly by the Chairperson of a Municipality or the President of a Panchayat Samiti and a Government Veterinary Officer. This certificate is mandatory for slaughtering animals at designated municipal facilities. Public slaughterhouses are also banned under this rule, and violations could lead to imprisonment for up to six months or fines up to ₹1,000.

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Certificate appeal Appeal to state government if certificate refused "No person shall slaughter any animal, thereby meaning bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated buffaloes, unless he has obtained in respect thereof a certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter," the order reads. Unlike previous announcements, the public notice also makes no mention of an exemption for slaughter for religious, medical, or research purposes.

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