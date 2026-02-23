Indian Army neutralizes 6 terrorists in Jammu region since February

The Indian Army 's Jammu-based White Knight Corps has announced that six terrorists were neutralized in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region over the past 20 days. The recent successes include two terrorists killed on February 4 during Operation KIYA in Basantgarh's Jophar Forest and another terrorist neutralized under Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar's Dichhar area on the same day.

Ongoing operations 3 terrorists killed on February 18 during Operation Trashi-I On Sunday, three more terrorists were eliminated during continuous cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I. The White Knight Corps said warlike stores, including 02 x AK-47 rifles, were also recovered from the slain terrorists. "Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralized," it wrote on X on Sunday afternoon. After a few hours, it shared that a third terrorist had been killed.

Operation details Details of Operation KIYA Operation KIYA was launched on February 4 based on specific intelligence inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation aimed to neutralize terrorists in Basantgarh's Jophar Forest area. Two terrorists were successfully neutralized during this focused joint counter-terror operation, which involved close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

