6-year-old girl lured with chocolates, sexually assaulted, murdered in Hyderabad
A heartbreaking incident shook Hyderabad's Narsingi area on Sunday, where a child (reported as either four or six years old in different accounts) was allegedly lured away with chocolates, sexually assaulted, and murdered.
Her parents realized she was missing that evening, searched for her, and filed a missing-persons complaint with the Narsingi police at about 10pm.
Police have registered a case of rape and murder
After her parents filed the missing report around 10pm police checked local CCTV footage and spotted the suspect taking the girl away.
He was soon identified and arrested; during questioning, he confessed to the crime and led officers to where he had left her body.
Police have registered a case of rape and murder under relevant laws, ordered an autopsy, and are continuing their investigation into this deeply disturbing incident.