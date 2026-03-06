6 youths killed in road accidents in Haryana last week
On Wednesday evening, four young men—Sonu Kumar, Mohan, Raj Kumar and Rajesh—died in a tragic car crash in Rohtak.
Two were from the same family, all in their early 20s; two died at the scene and two more passed away on the way to hospital.
In a separate incident on March 3, two medical students from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College—Arvind from Tamil Nadu and Nilotapal from Tripura—lost their lives when their bike hit a tree; the rider was not wearing a helmet during an outing near Kasandi village.
Police update on case, no complaint lodged in students' case
Rohtak police have filed charges against the car's missing driver, with spokesperson Sunny Loura confirming that autopsies were done on March 5 before families held funerals in Ismaila village.
For the Sonepat accident involving the students, no formal complaint has been lodged yet.
Both incidents have left families and friends grieving deeply.