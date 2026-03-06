6 youths killed in road accidents in Haryana last week India Mar 06, 2026

On Wednesday evening, four young men—Sonu Kumar, Mohan, Raj Kumar and Rajesh—died in a tragic car crash in Rohtak.

Two were from the same family, all in their early 20s; two died at the scene and two more passed away on the way to hospital.

In a separate incident on March 3, two medical students from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College—Arvind from Tamil Nadu and Nilotapal from Tripura—lost their lives when their bike hit a tree; the rider was not wearing a helmet during an outing near Kasandi village.