60% flight seats to be allocated free from April 20
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated airlines to allocate at least 60% of seats on every flight free of charge from April 20. The decision is aimed at ensuring fair access for passengers and comes after the civil aviation ministry's announcement on March 18. Currently, airlines reportedly charge between ₹200 and ₹2,100 for seat selection based on factors like front-row seating and extra legroom.
Transparency requirement
DGCA requires seat disclosures, PNR seating
In addition to the seat selection mandate, the government also issued other directives aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. These include ensuring that passengers traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This is expected to benefit families and groups who often pay extra for such arrangements. Airlines must also ensure that sports equipment and musical instruments are transported in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner while adhering to safety norms.
Revenue concerns
FIA urges ministry to withdraw decision
IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have opposed the decision to stop charging for 60% of seats. They argue that this could lead to increased ticket prices to compensate for lost revenue. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the three airlines, has urged the civil aviation ministry to reconsider and withdraw the decision. Airports in India handle over five lakh passengers daily.