60% flight seats to be allocated free from April 20

Transparency requirement

DGCA requires seat disclosures, PNR seating

In addition to the seat selection mandate, the government also issued other directives aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. These include ensuring that passengers traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This is expected to benefit families and groups who often pay extra for such arrangements. Airlines must also ensure that sports equipment and musical instruments are transported in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner while adhering to safety norms.