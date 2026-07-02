60-year-old man dies after falling into open manhole in Mumbai
What's the story
A 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh. Per eyewitnesses, three contractual workers from a private agency had removed the manhole cover for maintenance work after heavy overnight rain when the accident happened. The victim, who was reportedly talking on his mobile phone, failed to notice the open manhole and fell into it.
Recovery efforts
Man on phone fell into manhole
The contractual workers immediately lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him but were unsuccessful. His umbrella and slippers were found at the spot. A search operation was launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police personnel, which recovered his body only two hours later as the strong flow of rainwater inside the drain made it difficult to determine where he was located. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Mumbai
#WATCH | Mumbai | Today, within the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage grill was being carried out on Khairani Road. During the course of the work, a pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 60 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka,… pic.twitter.com/yDW5mcPLiq— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
Safety issues
Chembur death prompts BMC suspension
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will file a case against the contractor. This incident comes just days after an 11-year-old boy was killed in Chembur when a tree fell on his school bus. The BMC has already suspended an official over this incident, citing prima facie negligence. Local train services were also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, although railways claimed services were running "smoothly and normally."
Weather impact
IMD warns of heavy Mumbai rainfall
The incident comes amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, which has led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. Official figures showed the island city received 172mm of rain while eastern suburbs received 189mm.