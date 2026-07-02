LOADING...
Home / News / India News / 60-year-old man dies after falling into open manhole in Mumbai
60-year-old man dies after falling into open manhole in Mumbai
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon

60-year-old man dies after falling into open manhole in Mumbai

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 02, 2026
04:24 pm
What's the story

A 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh. Per eyewitnesses, three contractual workers from a private agency had removed the manhole cover for maintenance work after heavy overnight rain when the accident happened. The victim, who was reportedly talking on his mobile phone, failed to notice the open manhole and fell into it.

Recovery efforts

Man on phone fell into manhole

The contractual workers immediately lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him but were unsuccessful. His umbrella and slippers were found at the spot. A search operation was launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police personnel, which recovered his body only two hours later as the strong flow of rainwater inside the drain made it difficult to determine where he was located. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Twitter Post

Visuals from Mumbai

Advertisement

Safety issues

Chembur death prompts BMC suspension

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will file a case against the contractor. This incident comes just days after an 11-year-old boy was killed in Chembur when a tree fell on his school bus. The BMC has already suspended an official over this incident, citing prima facie negligence. Local train services were also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, although railways claimed services were running "smoothly and normally."

Advertisement

Weather impact

IMD warns of heavy Mumbai rainfall

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, which has led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. Official figures showed the island city received 172mm of rain while eastern suburbs received 189mm.

Advertisement