60-year-old man dies after falling into open manhole in Mumbai

Recovery efforts

Man on phone fell into manhole

The contractual workers immediately lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him but were unsuccessful. His umbrella and slippers were found at the spot. A search operation was launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police personnel, which recovered his body only two hours later as the strong flow of rainwater inside the drain made it difficult to determine where he was located. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.