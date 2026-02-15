600+ people booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad

New law comes into effect

If you're caught drunk driving and cause a fatal accident, you could now be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, facing up to 10 years in jail plus a fine.

Courts are also moving fast—just last week in Cyberabad, over 200 cases were wrapped up with most offenders fined and some given social service.

The message is pretty clear: drive sober or face serious trouble.