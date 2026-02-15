600+ people booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad
India
In just two days, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police booked 611 people for drunk driving—most of them on two-wheelers.
The crackdown covered everyone from bikers to auto and car drivers, with officers making it clear they're not letting this slide anytime soon.
New law comes into effect
If you're caught drunk driving and cause a fatal accident, you could now be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, facing up to 10 years in jail plus a fine.
Courts are also moving fast—just last week in Cyberabad, over 200 cases were wrapped up with most offenders fined and some given social service.
The message is pretty clear: drive sober or face serious trouble.