60L voters in Bengal await court nod to vote

500 judicial officers sorting through cases

About 500 judicial officers are sorting through these cases after a Supreme Court order from February.

So far, decisions have been made for around 1 million voters, but more lists are on the way.

To keep things fair and transparent, there will be over 8,000 micro-observers watching the process closely.

No supplementary list has yet been published; the court was informed that about 10 lakh cases have been disposed of as judicial officers review the remaining cases.