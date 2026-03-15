60L voters in Bengal await court nod to vote
With state elections coming up on April 23 and 29, over 6 million people in West Bengal are not sure if they will be allowed to vote, because their eligibility is still being checked by the courts.
Even though the final voter list has over 70 million names, these folks need a judicial nod before they can cast their ballots, as confirmed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
500 judicial officers sorting through cases
About 500 judicial officers are sorting through these cases after a Supreme Court order from February.
So far, decisions have been made for around 1 million voters, but more lists are on the way.
To keep things fair and transparent, there will be over 8,000 micro-observers watching the process closely.
No supplementary list has yet been published; the court was informed that about 10 lakh cases have been disposed of as judicial officers review the remaining cases.