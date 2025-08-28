Next Article
61% Indians want government to negotiate firmly in trade talks
A new India Today-CVoter poll (July-August 2025) shows that nearly two-thirds of Indians are worried about US tariffs hitting Indian exports.
These tariffs could impact trade and put jobs and growth at risk.
61% say India should negotiate firmly, not give in
When asked how the government should respond, 61% said India should negotiate firmly and not give in to US pressure.
Just 9% felt India should accept US demands, showing most people want a strong stance in these tricky trade talks.
Poll conducted over 2 months with over 2 lakh respondents
The poll included over two lakh respondents from every Lok Sabha segment, making it one of the most comprehensive snapshots of public opinion on this issue right now.