Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna close to hitting danger mark

Over 2,600 people moved to relief camps

To help those affected, over 2,600 people from about 700 families have been moved to relief camps set up at places like Cantt Marriage Hall and Annie Besant School.

The district has opened nearly 100 camps across eight tehsils and sent out dozens of boats for evacuations.

Vinita Singh from the administration shared that while river levels are still climbing, they're going up more slowly now.