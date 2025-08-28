Next Article
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna close to hitting danger mark
In Prayagraj, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are close to hitting the danger mark of 84.73 meters, with water levels rising for the fourth day in a row.
Many low-lying neighborhoods are flooded—families like Malti Devi's and Shiv Lal's have experienced significant damage to their belongings as their homes took on water.
Over 2,600 people moved to relief camps
To help those affected, over 2,600 people from about 700 families have been moved to relief camps set up at places like Cantt Marriage Hall and Annie Besant School.
The district has opened nearly 100 camps across eight tehsils and sent out dozens of boats for evacuations.
Vinita Singh from the administration shared that while river levels are still climbing, they're going up more slowly now.