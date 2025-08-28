Motivational speaker steals from newlyweds' home, arrested
A 42-year-old motivational speaker and YouTuber from Cuttack, Manoj Kumar Singh, was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly burglarizing a newlywed couple's home.
He reportedly took off with ₹5 lakh in cash and 300gm of gold while the couple was at work—the theft only came to light when they got home and called the police.
Police say Singh is a repeat offender who targets homes during the day.
On the day of the burglary, he broke in with an iron rod and finished the job in just 10 minutes.
Investigators found he had already mortgaged part of the stolen gold for nearly ₹4.7 lakh.
The cops recovered most of the stolen items—including cash, gold, his two-wheeler, and burglary tools—and returned them to the victims.
Singh is also linked to around 10 other pending cases.