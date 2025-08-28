Motivational speaker steals from newlyweds' home, arrested

Singh linked to around 10 other pending cases

Police say Singh is a repeat offender who targets homes during the day.

On the day of the burglary, he broke in with an iron rod and finished the job in just 10 minutes.

Investigators found he had already mortgaged part of the stolen gold for nearly ₹4.7 lakh.

The cops recovered most of the stolen items—including cash, gold, his two-wheeler, and burglary tools—and returned them to the victims.

