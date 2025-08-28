India to train engineers for semiconductor industry

India aims to build a $271.9 billion chip industry

This push could be a game-changer for young engineers—India needs 250,000-300,000 more skilled workers by 2027 and is teaming up with 270 universities to train them.

Gujarat alone expects significant job growth as major chip plants ramp up, with over 29,000 new jobs anticipated in ATMP facilities across India.

If all goes well, India could build a $271.9 billion chip industry and become way less dependent on imports—opening big opportunities for the next generation.