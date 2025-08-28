Floods in Punjab's Hoshiarpur displace thousands, crops damaged

Families sheltering with cattle in tractor-trailers

Floodwaters have covered over 13,000 acres of farmland and destroyed homes—17 mud houses collapsed completely.

Some families are sheltering with their cattle in tractor-trailers or makeshift spots while they wait for help.

Even with essentials like medicines being provided, daily life is tough for those displaced.

With the Pong dam still above danger levels and embankments at risk of breaching, the situation remains tense for many locals.