Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad: 30,000 cops, drones, QR codes deployed

For this year's Ganesh idol immersions on September 5 and 6, Hyderabad is going all out on safety. The city will see a whopping 30,000 police personnel—including 19,000 from the Hyderabad force and 8,500 from outside districts—spread out to manage crowds and keep things peaceful during the festivities.

Police are using tech to keep an eye on things Police aren't just relying on boots on the ground. They're rolling out drones, CCTV cameras, and QR code tracking to keep an eye on things.

Special control centers at NTR Marg and People's Plaza will help coordinate efforts, while a dedicated command center in Banjara Hills will operate round the clock on immersion day so nothing slips through the cracks.

Cranes will help with idol immersions Major lakes like Hussainsagar now have cranes to help with idol immersions (going from nine now to 40 soon).

The famous Khairatabad Ganesh—known for drawing huge crowds—will get extra barricades and surveillance to prevent stampedes.

Organizers are also being asked to double-check electrical setups because of recent rain.