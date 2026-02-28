63 lakh voters deleted from Bengal voter list ahead elections
West Bengal's final voter list just came out, and over 63 lakh names have been deleted—mostly due to reasons like death, moving away, or duplicate entries.
These changes were published on February 28 and are expected to play a big role in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2026.
Controversy brews over mass deletions
The large-scale deletions have shaken up several close constituencies—Nadia, North Kolkata, and Bankura lost lakhs of voters each.
There's also controversy: activists say Form-7 was misused to target genuine voters with false objections, while political parties are split—Trinamool Congress calls it unfair targeting; BJP says it's just cleaning up the rolls.
With another 60 lakh names still under review by courts, the final voter list could shift even more before election day.