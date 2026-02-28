63 lakh voters deleted from Bengal voter list ahead elections

Controversy brews over mass deletions

The large-scale deletions have shaken up several close constituencies—Nadia, North Kolkata, and Bankura lost lakhs of voters each.

There's also controversy: activists say Form-7 was misused to target genuine voters with false objections, while political parties are split—Trinamool Congress calls it unfair targeting; BJP says it's just cleaning up the rolls.

With another 60 lakh names still under review by courts, the final voter list could shift even more before election day.