63L acres of land in Assam illegally occupied
Assam is facing a massive land encroachment challenge—63 lakh acres are still illegally occupied, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says it could take up to 20 years to sort out.
He's urging ongoing eviction drives to protect the state's culture and indigenous communities, especially as forest lands are at risk.
3.62 lakh hectares of forest land remain encroached
The state has reclaimed 1.29 lakh bighas, turning some areas into wildlife zones like Orang for rhinos and tigers.
Still, 3.62 lakh hectares of forest land remain encroached.
BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia called these efforts "essential for the survival of the Assamese community and future generations," highlighting how important this fight is for Assam's identity.