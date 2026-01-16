64 people injured at Trichy's 1st jallikattu in new arena
Trichy's first Jallikattu of the year at Suriyur drew a huge crowd but ended with 64 people injured—including bull owners, tamers, spectators, and even police.
Most received medical attention at the venue; 11 needed hospital care.
Why does this matter?
Jallikattu is a big deal in Tamil Nadu, and this year it kicked off in a brand-new ₹3 crore arena with space for 800+ fans—officially opened by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Despite the shiny venue, things got tense: the event was briefly halted following a clash between two groups over attempts to tame the bulls; the issue was resolved with police intervention.
Meanwhile, ex-Minister C. Vijayabaskar called for the cancelation of the online token system, saying it should be more fair and open to everyone across districts.