66 infected, 17 dead in rare brain infection outbreak in Kerala

Kerala is dealing with a spike in cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but deadly brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba. As of September 2025, 66 people have been infected and 17 have died—typically after exposure to contaminated freshwater. Right now, 11 patients, including children, are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Death toll rises as health department updates count The health department recently updated its count to include cases confirmed by PCR tests, which pushed the official death toll from two up to 17.

They're stepping up testing of patients and water sources so they can catch new cases faster and improve care.

Government issues advisory to prevent further spread Officials are running fever surveys and sending alerts to hospitals in affected districts like Kozhikode.

The government is also telling people not to swim in stagnant water, keep wells and pools chlorinated, and use nose clips if they're coming into contact with freshwater.