Odisha: One dead, several feared trapped under market roof collapse
On Saturday in Koraput, Odisha, the roof of a busy market complex suddenly collapsed.
One person has died and several others are feared trapped under the rubble.
The spot is right across from the Superintendent of Police's office and includes a bakery and a lassi shop.
Rescue operations are underway
Rescue crews—including disaster response teams, firefighters, and police—are working carefully to clear heavy debris and search for anyone still stuck.
One person was pulled out but sadly didn't survive; their identity hasn't been shared yet.
With barely any time to escape when it happened, officials worry more people could still be inside.