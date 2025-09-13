IMD issues 'Orange' alert for Arunachal Pradesh, warns of flash floods
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an "Orange" alert for Arunachal Pradesh starting Sunday.
Districts like Papum Pare, East and West Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, Tirap, Longding, and Lower Subansiri can expect widespread heavy rain that could bring flash floods or landslides.
'Red' alert for these districts
On Monday (September 15), a "Red" alert—meaning even heavier rain with thunderstorms—is in place for Upper Subansiri, the Siang belt, West Kameng, Tawang, Lohit, Anjaw, and parts of Lower Dibang Valley.
Other districts stay on "Orange" alert.
The wet weather continues through midweek with a "Yellow" watch by Wednesday.
If you're in these areas, it's smart to keep an eye out for updates and avoid risky travel—flooding and landslides are real concerns this week.