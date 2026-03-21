671 sanitation workers died since 2017 (2017-2025): Parliament data
Since 2017 (2017-2025), 671 sanitation workers in India have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, a tough reminder of how risky this work can be.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shared these numbers in Parliament, also revealing that families of 52 workers have not received any compensation yet.
Most deaths in these states
Most deaths happened in Uttar Pradesh (86), Maharashtra (82), and Tamil Nadu (77).
There were 842 complaints reporting non-payment of wages and denial of safety equipment.
Out of all cases, only 539 families received full compensation; 25 received partial payments; 52 received no compensation; six cases were closed without resolution.
NAMASTE scheme has validated over 89,000 sanitation workers
The government's NAMASTE scheme has now validated more than 89,000 sanitation workers to improve their conditions.
Still, complaints about non-payment of wages and denial of safety equipment keep coming in: 842 complaints were received (source does not specify year).
Even though a recent survey found no manual scavengers officially remaining in the country, these numbers show there is still a long way to go for real change.