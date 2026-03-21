671 sanitation workers died since 2017 (2017-2025): Parliament data

Most deaths happened in Uttar Pradesh (86), Maharashtra (82), and Tamil Nadu (77). There were 842 complaints reporting non-payment of wages and denial of safety equipment. Out of all cases, only 539 families received full compensation; 25 received partial payments; 52 received no compensation; six cases were closed without resolution.

NAMASTE scheme has validated over 89,000 sanitation workers

The government's NAMASTE scheme has now validated more than 89,000 sanitation workers to improve their conditions.

Still, complaints about non-payment of wages and denial of safety equipment keep coming in: 842 complaints were received (source does not specify year).

Even though a recent survey found no manual scavengers officially remaining in the country, these numbers show there is still a long way to go for real change.