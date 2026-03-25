7 CAPF personnel pulled from election duty for attending iftar

ECI uses this incident as training example

The ECI handed out different punishments: three personnel got seven days in paramilitary jail, two received official reprimands, and two more are facing internal investigations.

After this, the ECI reminded everyone that CAPF staff cannot accept hospitality while on election duty and is now using this incident as a training example.

It is also stepping up monitoring with GPS tracking and surprise checks to make sure rules are followed and trust is maintained during elections.