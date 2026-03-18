7 killed after fire erupts in residential building in Delhi

According to officials, the fire broke out in the basement of the building, the ground floor, and four upper levels, topped by a temporary tin shed. Families lived on the second and third floors, while clothes and cosmetics were stored in the basement, on the ground floor, and on the first floor. The presence of flammable materials is likely to have accelerated the fire and complicated rescue efforts.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a building in the Palam area. Around 30 fire brigades are present at the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. Multiple casualties feared. (Visual from the spot) pic.twitter.com/CJHMFxkJ8f

Deceased

3 children among deceased

DCP Amit Goel (southwest) said around nine or 10 people have been rescued from the building. "They are being sent to IG Hospital and other hospitals. It looks like 6-7 have died. We don't have confirmation on the deaths yet," he said. The deceased included three children. When the fire initially started, two individuals reportedly jumped from the building in an attempt to escape. They were also taken to the hospital.