7 foreign nationals training Myanmar rebels for attacks in India
India
Six Ukrainians and one American have been arrested for allegedly helping train armed groups in Myanmar, with plans targeting India.
They reportedly entered India on visas; some were said to have arrived on tourist visas, traveled illegally to Mizoram, crossed into Myanmar, and taught groups linked to Indian insurgents how to use drones and weapons.
Arrests made on March 13
The arrests happened on March 13 at airports in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata. All seven are charged under India's anti-terror law (UAPA).
A special court has sent them to NIA custody until March 27 while investigators look into their cross-border links and possible connections with insurgent groups.
Investigations are ongoing.