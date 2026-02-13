7, including 6 students, die in early-morning crash near Bengaluru

Families were 1st told their kids were only injured

The students—aged 16 to 18 and from RV PU College, RV College and CMR College—were identified as Ashwin Nayar, Arhaan Sharif, Ayaan Ali, Bharat, Ethan George, and one other student.

The biker, Gagan, worked at a private firm and supported his visually impaired mother.

Police believe overspeeding was the main cause; they're also checking if the driver was under the influence.

Families were first told their kids were only injured but later learned of their deaths at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing as everyone tries to make sense of this heartbreaking loss.