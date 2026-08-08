7 killed after private bus skids off road in Himachal
What's the story
Seven people were killed after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 7:15am on the Teesa-Bairagarh road. Eleven others were also injured in the accident. As many as 162 roads have been closed in the state following heavy rains.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Chamba
VIDEO | Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: At least seven people are reportedly killed and seven others injured in a bus accident near Chaluj turn on Teesa-Bairagarh road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QHqk09lY9o
Medical response
NDRF team dispatched to accident site
The injured were rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment. Out of the 11 injured, six were referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for advanced care.
A search and rescue team comprising National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, police officers, home guards, and fire service officials was also dispatched to the accident site.
Ongoing investigation
Cause of accident yet to be ascertained
Preliminary reports suggest that around 20-25 passengers were on board the bus during the accident.
Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said, "The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and police will investigate."
The police are currently probing the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.
Further details about this unfortunate event are awaited.