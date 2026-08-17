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Home / News / India News / 7 charred to death after fire at Bengal hotel 
7 charred to death after fire at Bengal hotel 
The fire broke out around 4:30am

7 charred to death after fire at Bengal hotel 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 17, 2026
09:29 am
What's the story

Seven guests were killed and others were critically injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Bideshinii in Tarapith, West Bengal's Birbhum district, early Monday morning. The blaze started around 4:30am on the ground floor of the hotel, which is located near the Tarapith police station. Most guests were asleep when the fire broke out.

Casualties reported

Short circuit suspected to have caused fire

The fire, which was brought under control by firefighters, resulted in the death of seven guests. Officials said they died due to asphyxiation caused by toxic smoke from burning materials such as the false ceiling and fiberglass.

The injured were rushed to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, though this has not been confirmed yet.

Temple town

Incident occurred when temple was full of devotees

Monday was particularly crowded with devotees as it marked the last Monday of Shravan. Devotees crowd the Tarapith temple, where Maa Tara is worshiped, as well as Lord Shiva in the form of Chandrachur.

Priya Roy, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was present at the scene for rescue efforts, said, "As it was raining early in the morning, the boarders were sleeping soundly and we too initially couldn't understand what had happened inside the hotel."

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Safety concerns

Questions raised about fire safety measures

The incident has raised questions about the fire safety measures at Hotel Bideshinii.

Officials said there was little or no fire detection or prevention equipment in place.

Munmun Mondal, a guest who survived the ordeal, recalled how "the entire hotel was engulfed with smoke." She added that they couldn't breathe and struggled to find an escape route.

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