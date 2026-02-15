7 killed in horrific 3-vehicle crash near Bengaluru
A devastating high-speed accident near Bengaluru early Thursday left seven people dead.
Around 4:30am a Mahindra XUV700 SUV crashed into a motorcycle on the Hoskote-Devanahalli route, killing the rider instantly.
The SUV then flipped, collided with a canter truck (which toppled too), and a Brezza coming from behind crashed into the overturned truck—making things even worse.
All six people in the SUV died at the scene.
Overspeeding likely caused crash, probe on
Among those lost were Ashwin, an RV PU College student who hadn't told his family he was out, and Karan Ali.
The motorcyclist, Gagan from Devanahalli, supported his visually impaired mother.
Police believe overspeeding caused the crash and are still investigating.
All bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Hoskote Government Hospital.