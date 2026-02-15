7 killed in horrific 3-vehicle crash near Bengaluru India Feb 15, 2026

A devastating high-speed accident near Bengaluru early Thursday left seven people dead.

Around 4:30am a Mahindra XUV700 SUV crashed into a motorcycle on the Hoskote-Devanahalli route, killing the rider instantly.

The SUV then flipped, collided with a canter truck (which toppled too), and a Brezza coming from behind crashed into the overturned truck—making things even worse.

All six people in the SUV died at the scene.