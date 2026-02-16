7 West Bengal poll officials suspended for 'serious misconduct'
The Election Commission has suspended seven officials in West Bengal for what it calls "serious misconduct" in connection with SIR.
These Assistant Electoral Registration Officers are accused of neglecting their duties and misusing their powers, prompting the commission to ask the state government for quick disciplinary action.
EC seeks update on action taken against officers
The officials come from Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur and Jalpaiguri districts—specifically Dr Sefaur Rahaman, Nitish Das, Sk Murshid Alam, Dalia Ray Choudhury, Satyajit Das, Joydeep Kundu, and Debashis Biswas.
The Election Commission has sought a prompt update from the state government on the action taken against the officers.