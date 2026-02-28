7-year-old boy dies after stray dog attack in Maharashtra
India
A heartbreaking incident in Kalyan, Maharashtra saw 7-year-old Khushil Shankar Waghe lose his life after a stray dog attack while playing near his home.
His friend Nilesh Bagle, also 7, tried to help but was bitten too.
Both boys were rushed to the hospital; sadly, Khushil didn't survive, but Nilesh is now stable.
Residents, families demand action
The tragedy has left local families shaken and worried about safety. Residents and leaders are urging the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to step up efforts—like forming squads to catch and vaccinate stray dogs.
KDMC says they're working on new measures to prevent more attacks.
In a separate case, a man who was bitten by a stray dog died by suicide out of fear of rabies, adding urgency to community concerns.