70 armed forces personnel to receive gallantry awards on Republic Day
This Republic Day, 70 Armed Forces personnel are being honored for their bravery, with President Droupadi Murmu approving a new list of gallantry awards.
Among the highlights: six posthumous honors and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla receiving the Ashok Chakra as India's first International Space Station visitor—a proud moment for the country.
Why does this matter?
These awards celebrate real courage—like Kirti Chakras going to Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh, and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba for their standout acts.
The full list includes Shaurya Chakras, Sena Medals, and more, all recognizing those who've risked everything in tough operations.
It's a reminder of the dedication behind our headlines—and why these stories deserve a scroll-stop.