70 Indian students evacuated from Iran, landing in Delhi tomorrow India Mar 15, 2026

After weeks stuck in Iran because of the tense situation with Iran, Israel, and the US over 70 Indian students, most from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to land in Delhi this Sunday.

Their evacuation is happening via a Flydubai commercial flight (FZ8124) routed through Armenia and Dubai, thanks to efforts announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).