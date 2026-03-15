70 Indian students evacuated from Iran, landing in Delhi tomorrow
After weeks stuck in Iran because of the tense situation with Iran, Israel, and the US over 70 Indian students, most from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to land in Delhi this Sunday.
Their evacuation is happening via a Flydubai commercial flight (FZ8124) routed through Armenia and Dubai, thanks to efforts announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).
Evacuation process
The Indian Embassy in Tehran worked quickly to move students to safer cities like Qom and students traveled by busses from different cities in Iran to Zvartnots (Yerevan) airport, with coordination between student groups and Indian missions for transit arrangements, even with airspace closed.
Most evacuees are medical students at Urmia or Tehran universities.
The same flight will also bring back some pilgrims.
1,100-1,200 students still stranded
Despite repeated government advisories urging Indian students to leave Iran, about 1,100-1,200 Kashmiri students remain stranded.
The evacuation followed coordination between JKSA and Indian missions, with transit permissions secured after the matter was raised with authorities.