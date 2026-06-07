The plan is still under consideration

US considers using Iranian assets to pay Gulf reparations: Report

By Snehil Singh 09:00 am Jun 07, 202609:00 am

What's the story

The United States is reportedly considering utilizing Iranian assets to help Gulf allies rebuild after damage from Iranian attacks. The plan would allow these assets to be used for future repairs and compensation for past losses. A source told Reuters that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has asked officials to look into the costs of past damages in Gulf countries and if they can be covered by Iranian assets.