US considers using Iranian assets to pay Gulf reparations: Report
What's the story
The United States is reportedly considering utilizing Iranian assets to help Gulf allies rebuild after damage from Iranian attacks. The plan would allow these assets to be used for future repairs and compensation for past losses. A source told Reuters that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has asked officials to look into the costs of past damages in Gulf countries and if they can be covered by Iranian assets.
Military exchanges
US and Iran exchange military strikes
The proposal comes after recent Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. Despite a ceasefire, the US and Iran have exchanged military strikes. The US targeted Iranian radar facilities in the Strait of Hormuz after intercepting threatening drones. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, damaging property but causing no casualties.
Mediation attempts
Pakistan mediating between US and Iran
Despite ongoing military tensions, diplomatic efforts are still underway. Pakistan is playing a key role in mediating between the US and Iran. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently visited Tehran with a message from Pakistan's leadership for Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. This visit comes as reports suggest negotiations have slowed down, with Iran seeking access to frozen revenues and relief from sanctions affecting oil exports and ports.
Regional tensions
Ceasefire difficult to maintain
The ceasefire has been difficult to maintain, with military clashes continuing on multiple fronts. In Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed three members of the Lebanese armed forces. The situation in Lebanon is closely tied to US-Iran diplomacy, with Tehran linking talks with Washington to a ceasefire involving Israel and Hezbollah. Separately, Lebanese Army Commander General Rudolf Haykal visited Pakistan amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Islamabad.