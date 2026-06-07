LPG cylinder hiked by ₹29, 2nd increase in 3 months

Subsidy program

Effective prices for consumers in Delhi remain discounted

Despite the increase, general consumers in Delhi will pay ₹942, while beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will effectively pay ₹642 after a direct benefit transfer of ₹300 per cylinder. The government argued that this effective price is at a discount of about 60% to the actual international price. It also said that oil marketing companies continue to bear losses on every domestic LPG cylinder sold.