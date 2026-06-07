LPG cylinder hiked by ₹29, 2nd increase in 3 months
What's the story
The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has been hiked by ₹29 to ₹942. This is the second hike in three months, with the last increase of ₹60 coming into effect on March 7. The government has attributed these hikes to rising global energy costs due to ongoing disruptions in West Asia.
Political backlash
Congress slams Modi government over price hike
The latest price hike has sparked political controversy, with the Congress party criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, calling him "inflation man." The party accused the government of burdening households with rising costs and alleged that it fills the coffers of "rich friends." Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the increase, asking if these were the "achhe din" promised by Modi.
Twitter Post
Congress's post criticizing LPG cylinder price hike
'महंगाई मैन मोदी' का चाबुक फिर चला है।— Congress (@INCIndia) June 6, 2026
• अब घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 29 रुपए महंगा कर दिया गया।
• मोदी का फंडा साफ है- जनता से वसूली करो, अमीर दोस्त की तिजोरी भरो। pic.twitter.com/Z3zUg6ofNE
Price justification
Government links price hike to international LPG prices
Meanwhile, the government has linked the price hike to a sharp rise in international LPG prices due to disruptions in West Asia. India imports over 60% of its LPG, with costs linked to Saudi Aramco's monthly-fixed Saudi Contract Price. The Petroleum Ministry has said that the cost of supplying a domestic cylinder has now reached around ₹1,600.
Subsidy program
Effective prices for consumers in Delhi remain discounted
Despite the increase, general consumers in Delhi will pay ₹942, while beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will effectively pay ₹642 after a direct benefit transfer of ₹300 per cylinder. The government argued that this effective price is at a discount of about 60% to the actual international price. It also said that oil marketing companies continue to bear losses on every domestic LPG cylinder sold.
Financial impact
Government to compensate oil marketing companies
The Petroleum Ministry estimates that the under-recovery on domestic LPG will rise to around ₹60,000 crore in 2025-26. To mitigate this, the Union Cabinet has approved ₹30,000 crore as compensation for oil marketing companies. The subsidy program for over 10.35 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries remains unchanged, with each household receiving a direct benefit transfer of ₹300 per cylinder.