Robinson took 2 wickets on Saturday (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Lord's Test, Day 3: England shine as rain plays soilsport

By Rajdeep Saha 11:36 pm Jun 06, 202611:36 pm

What's the story

England is on the verge of victory against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. The match was marred by rain on day three, with less than 10 overs of play possible. However, Ollie Robinson made the most of the limited time to take crucial wickets and put England in a strong position. New Zealand resumed Day 3 on 36/3 and ended the same being 55/5.