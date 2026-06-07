Brighton agree to sign AIK winger Zadok Yohanna for £21.5m

Coach's comment

Hurzeler excited to work with the Nigerian

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler expressed his eagerness to work with Yohanna. "I'm looking forward to working with Zadok," he said. "Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third." Hurzeler also acknowledged that while Yohanna is still young and will need time to adapt, he brings creativity that fans would enjoy.