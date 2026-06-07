Brighton agree to sign AIK winger Zadok Yohanna for £21.5m
What's the story
Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm. As per BBC Sport, the deal is worth £21.5 million and will be completed when the summer transfer window opens on June 15. The 18-year-old player had joined AIK Stockholm from Nigeria's Ikon Allah Football Academy and has scored five goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances since his debut in August 2025.
Coach's comment
Hurzeler excited to work with the Nigerian
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler expressed his eagerness to work with Yohanna. "I'm looking forward to working with Zadok," he said. "Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third." Hurzeler also acknowledged that while Yohanna is still young and will need time to adapt, he brings creativity that fans would enjoy.
Information
'He's still young, and will need time to adapt'
"He's still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy," added Hurzeler.
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Brighton finished 8th in Premier League 2025-26
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